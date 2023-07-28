ADVERTISEMENT
'Now I Am Become Death' Dialogue From Oppenheimer Gets a Hilarious Twist

'Now I am become procrastinator, destroyer of my academics', wrote a user

‘Now I Am Become Death’ Dialogue From Oppenheimer Gets a Hilarious Twist
Christopher Nolan's much awaited movie Oppenheimer released on 21 July and, as expected, succeeded in creating quite a buzz. Apart from the usual Nolan brilliance, it was a dialogue from the movie that caught the attention of internet -- "Now I am become death, the destroyer of the Worlds".

Originally, Oppenheimer had quoted these lines from Bhagvad Gita in a documentary in 1965. In the movie, however, the dialogue was filmed during an intimate scene between Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his lover Jean Tatlock, that stirred quite a controversy in India.

Despite the controversy around the dialogue, netizens decided to give it their own twist and make a fun trend out of it. Check here:

