ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Such a Proud Moment': Farhan Akhtar After Daughter Shakya Graduates

'Such a Proud Moment': Farhan Akhtar After Daughter Shakya Graduates

'Such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement,' Farhan Akhtar wrote.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar recently attended his daughter Shakya Akhtar’s graduation ceremony. Shakya Akhtar successfully completed her studies at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom and her entire family gathered at the venue to celebrate her achievement. From Farhan to Javed Akhtar everyone showed their support.

Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement.
Onwards and upwards...the world is yours."

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Stage Collapses During a Dust Storm in Indore

Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Stage Collapses During a Dust Storm in Indore

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Shabana Azmi   Farhan Akhtar   Javed Akhtar 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×