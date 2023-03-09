ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Recall Satish Kaushik's Most Memorable Role As Calendar From Mr India

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack and met with his demise on 8 March.

Fans Recall Satish Kaushik's Most Memorable Role As Calendar From Mr India
As the Hindi Film Industry mourns the untimely demise of veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik, fans are taking to social media to express their love for his ever-versatile body of work.

Amidst the flurry of characters and scenes being circulated online, one that has stuck with netizens the most is his portrayal of Calendar in the hit 1987 film, Mr India.

Sharing a still of the late actor from the film, a Twitter user wrote, "Pages of the ‘Calendar’ are over. Rest in peace Satish Kaushik."

A fan even penned down Calendar's iconic dialogues and thanked the actor "for the laughs".

While another netizen listed out some of the memorable roles he essayed with the line, "Even the last page of the calendar was full of colour."

Take a look at how others reacted:

