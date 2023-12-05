Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Already in Love With Hardy': Netizens React to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Drop 4

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' trailer received largely positive reviews from netizens.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
'Already in Love With Hardy': Netizens React to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Drop 4
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The much-awaited trailer, or the 'Dop 4', for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was released on 5 December. And within minutes of its release, netizens flooded social media with their positive reactions to the trailer.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sharing the 'Drop 4' with his fans on X, SRK wrote, "Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home & family."

Have a look:

Reacting to it, one of the netzines wrote, "Jai Hind! I can bet that this is going to be one of the most emotional commercial film of the year. Hardayal Singh Dhillon, already in love with you."

Have a look:

Check out some other reactions here:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The film will hit the big screens on 21 December.

Also Read

'Dunki' Drop 4: SRK & His Friends Set on a Challenging Journey to a Foreign Land

'Dunki' Drop 4: SRK & His Friends Set on a Challenging Journey to a Foreign Land

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Dunki 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×