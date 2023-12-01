Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Dunki' Drop 3: 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' Captures The Essence of SRK's Film

Shah Rukh Khan released the second song of 'Dunki,' which is sung by Sonu Nigam.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Dunki' Drop 3: 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' Captures The Essence of SRK's Film
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

On Friday, 1 December, Shah Rukh Khan dropped another song from his upcoming film Dunki. Fans have seen a teaser of the film, followed by a song titled 'Lutt Putt Gaya.' Now, a sentimental song, 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se', has been unveiled.

Also Read

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Defines Every Character From 'Dunki' in One Word

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Defines Every Character From 'Dunki' in One Word
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The song has been sung by Sonu Nigam and the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by Pritam. This song encapsulates the journey that Shah Rukh Khan's character and his friends go through in the movie.

Sharing the song, Shah Rukh wrote in Hindi on social media, “Today I am sharing this song that I have been thinking about with you. Raju and Sonu are one of our own. And this song, which both of them have composed, is also their own. It’s about our family members… It’s about our soil… It’s about finding solace in the arms of our country. Sometimes we all go away from our home… from the village… from the city… to make a life. But our hearts stay in our homes… in the country only. My favorite from Dunki.”

Dunki delves into the subject of illegal migration of Indians to countries like Canada and USA. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film releases in theatres on 21 December.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Dunki movie 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×