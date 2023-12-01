'Dunki' Drop 3: 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' Captures The Essence of SRK's Film

The song has been sung by Sonu Nigam and the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by Pritam. This song encapsulates the journey that Shah Rukh Khan's character and his friends go through in the movie.

Sharing the song, Shah Rukh wrote in Hindi on social media, “Today I am sharing this song that I have been thinking about with you. Raju and Sonu are one of our own. And this song, which both of them have composed, is also their own. It’s about our family members… It’s about our soil… It’s about finding solace in the arms of our country. Sometimes we all go away from our home… from the village… from the city… to make a life. But our hearts stay in our homes… in the country only. My favorite from Dunki.”

Dunki delves into the subject of illegal migration of Indians to countries like Canada and USA. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film releases in theatres on 21 December.