Netizens React To NCERT's Modules Combining Space Science With Vedic Mythology

The NCERT has introduced supplementary reading modules centering on India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced supplementary reading modules centering on India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. These modules have raised eyebrows for several reasons.

One of these modules, designed for middle school students, integrates mythology with space science. It suggests that scientific achievements can be traced back through Vymaanika Shastra: ‘Science of Aeronautics’, hinting at India's historical knowledge of flying vehicles.

The module references the Vedas, one of India's oldest texts, mentioning various gods transported on wheeled chariots pulled by animals, including horses, and their capacity for flight.

Furthermore, the module references Pushpak Vimaan, a floating chariot from the Ramayana, highlighting its creation by Vishwakarma and its association with Kuber, later used by Ravana.

These reading modules have generated significant online discussion, particularly on social media, with many individuals reacting to the combination of space science and mythology.

The surprising fusion of these subjects has sparked concern and debate among various audiences. Take a look:

Since the time of uploading, the viral tweet has garnered over 330.7K views and several comments. Here's how social media users are reacting:

Topics:  Vedas   NCERT   Chandrayaan-3 

