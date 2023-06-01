ADVERTISEMENT

NCERT Omits Periodic Table, Democracy Chapters from Class 10 Textbooks

However, the chapter remains to be a part of the Class 11 textbook.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
NCERT Omits Periodic Table, Democracy Chapters from Class 10 Textbooks
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has removed the chapter about the periodic table from its Class 10 Science textbooks as part of a “rationalisation” exercise.

The decision to remove the chapter was made in June 2022, however, the updated textbooks have hit the market now.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to reduce content load on students. The National Education Policy 2020, also emphasises reducing the content load and providing opportunities for experiential learning with creative mindset. In this background, NCERT has undertaken the exercise to rationalise the textbooks across all classes,” the NCERT said, as quoted by The Hindu.

However, the chapter remains to be a part of the Class 11 textbook.

Other than that, the council has also dropped the chapters and pages about democracy, political parties (full page) and Challenges to Democracy, from Class 10 Social Studies textbooks.

Recently, NCERT had also omitted a passage on 'Evolution' from its class 10 Science textbook.

Last month, the council was widely criticised for deleting certain paragraphs referring to Mahatma Gandhi, his assassin Nathuram Godse, and the RSS.

