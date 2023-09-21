Ganpati Celebrations Take a Cosmic Turn with Chandrayaan-3 Themed Pandal

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival celebrated with immense fervor across India to honor Lord Ganesha, has taken an interstellar twist this year. As the 10-day festivities kicked off, one of the most captivating themes emerged – Chandrayaan-3, India's triumphant lunar mission.

In Chennai, space enthusiasts are spellbound by a unique pandal in Kilkattalai, inspired by ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. A viral video shared on social media showcases a miniature Chandrayaan-3 rocket placed alongside Lord Ganesha's idol. The liftoff of this tiny model, complete with flames and smoke, beautifully mimics a rocket launch.

Take a look: