Is Ranveer Singh Set to Replace Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 3'?

According to the most recent News18 report, the makers of Don 3 have finalised Ranveer Singh for the third instalment.

As per the report, the source said: “Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don.”

According to Pinkvilla, he plans to exclusively develop commercial films that have universal audience and Don 3 does not fit the bill.

Ranveer Singh has long been working with Excel Entertainment, having starred in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019), both of which received widespread critical praise and economic success.

SRK's Don was made in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011. Both films were directed by Farhan. Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Om Puri starred in the previous two films.