Netizens Brutally Roast Elon Musk As He Officially Changes Twitter's Logo To 'X'

After projecting the alphabet 'X' on Twitter headquarters on 23 July, Elon Musk officially replaced the microblogging site's famous bird logo to a black-and-white 'X', on 24 July. This comes a day after the URL, www.x.com started redirecting users to the Twitter site.

Musk's fondness for 'X' can be traced back to his short-lived online banking startup in 1999, X.com, which later became PayPal, which eBay acquired. His Space Exploration Technologies Corporation is popularly called SpaceX, and his younger son, who was born in 2020, is also named X. Moreover, Musk’s newly established AI company is also called xAI.

Twitter's CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted praising the new logo, “Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”