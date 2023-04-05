Twitter's Sudden Logo Change To 'Doge' Meme Sparks Hilarious Responses Online
Memes, jokes and reactions to Doge meme replacing the infamous Twitter blue bird.
Hold on to your hats, folks - Twitter just got even weirder! The social media giant drastically bid farewell to its iconic 'blue bird' logo, making way for the 'Doge' meme.
Besides being a legendary meme, Dogecoin is also the cryptocurrency endorsed by none other than Elon Musk, the eccentric billionaire CEO of Tesla and Twitter.
With Musk at the helm, it's no surprise that Twitter has taken on a new level of bizarre unpredictability. This sudden logo change has sent netizens into a frenzy of humorous reactions and memes that are leaving us in splits!
While most are poking fun at Musk, some are also wondering whether this was a delayed April Fool's prank.
A Twitter user writes, "I like to think that Elon meant to do this as an April Fool's joke but because he laid off too many staff members he had to code it himself and it couldn't actually launch until the 3rd"
Another wrote, "Elon is just pressing any and every button at this point".
Apart from hilarious reactions, netizens are also morphing the former and current Twitter logos - making for some laugh-out-loud memes!
Take a look at some humorous reactions here:
Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Twitter dogecoin
