Twitter's Sudden Logo Change To 'Doge' Meme Sparks Hilarious Responses Online

Hold on to your hats, folks - Twitter just got even weirder! The social media giant drastically bid farewell to its iconic 'blue bird' logo, making way for the 'Doge' meme.

Besides being a legendary meme, Dogecoin is also the cryptocurrency endorsed by none other than Elon Musk, the eccentric billionaire CEO of Tesla and Twitter.

With Musk at the helm, it's no surprise that Twitter has taken on a new level of bizarre unpredictability. This sudden logo change has sent netizens into a frenzy of humorous reactions and memes that are leaving us in splits!