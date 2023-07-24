Elon Musk Bids Adieu To 'All The Birds', With The New Logo 'X'

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Sunday, 23 July, announced his plans of changing the social media company's famous bird logo to an black and white “X”.
Musk’s all-time favourite character ‘X’ became was projected on Twitter headquaters one Sunday and the URL "www.x.com" started redirecting to the Twitter site.
The idea of changing the logo to "X" is "To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique,” tweeted Musk.
“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he wrote. The replacement "should have been done a long time ago,” he further added.
A Twitter user questioned, “What will be the new name for a tweet once Twitter changes its name to X?” to which he responded with “An X.”
The company's CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted praising Twitter's new logo, “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”
She informed users on Twitter, that the platform X can deliver “everything” and will work with Musk and their partners to bring X to the world.
She justified, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”
Musks Fascination With the Letter X
Twitter’s new logo ‘X’ traces back to Musk’s short-lived online banking startup in 1999, X.com, which later became PayPal, which eBay acquired.
Musk‘s dream was undefeated as his launch Space Exploration Technologies Corporation came to be known as SpaceX, and even his younger son is named X.
Elon Musk’s newly established AI company, xAI, has unveiled itself with a new website, outlining it’s mission and team at "www.x.ai". The company’s intent is to “understand reality” without any other details or explanation.
Musk wrote in a tweet that “Twitter’s cash flow remained negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and heavy debt loan,“ which concludes that the heavy cost cutting, laying off thousands of employees and cutting blood service bills was not enough to revive the revenue.
