No Mughals in History Syllabus? We Envision Some Very Confusing Classroom Chats
"Sir, Taj Mahal kisne banaya tha?"
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently announced its decision to drop some crucial chapters and excerpts from its history and political science syllabus, as per reports. To no one’s surprise, major chunks that are being proposed to be deleted from class 12 history textbooks contain key information and details about the Mughal Empire.
The Uttar Pradesh government has also reportedly declared that its schools will adopt the updated history syllabus, which excludes portions like ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’.
Last year, NCERT engaged in a "syllabus rationalisation" exercise and removed certain portions from the syllabus, citing "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as reasons, as per reports. Many of these changes were made in early 2022 when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised its syllabi in April. In addition to CBSE-affiliated schools, some state boards also use NCERT textbooks.
Several historians, scholars and members of the Opposition have criticised this move, accusing right-wing outfits of "rewriting" history and erasing monumental Mughal contributions to the Indian culture.
But besides that, it is also bound to make history classes more confusing, right? So we envisioned how classroom conversations might sound like soon, especially since students are particularly curious!
Full disclaimer: This is a work of fiction. So trolls.... kripya door rahiye!
1. Who did Maharana Pratap Fight With At Haldighati?
2. Who built the Taj Mahal?
3. Who did the British East India Company defeat at the Battle of Plassey?
4. Who built the Red Fort?
5. Who changed India's capital from Agra to Delhi?
6. Who is Aurangabad named after?
7. What's the significance of Fatehpur Sikri?
