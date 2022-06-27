Caste, Mughals & Emergency: How Historians See NCERT's Syllabus Rationalisation

Another paragraph that has been left out from the same chapter reads, "By and large when compared to the situation prevailing before independence, the condition of all social groups, including the lowest caste and tribes, has improved today. But by how much has it improved? How have the lowest castes/tribes fared in comparison to the rest of the population?"

Another paragraph in the Class 6 political science textbook earlier said that women and shudras were not allowed to read the vedas. This reference had also been removed.

Dr Anirban Bandyopadhyay, a History professor at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar, told The Quint, "It is being conveyed that ancient India was an idyllic place. It is true that due to limited sources from the time period, there are some grey areas."

The grey areas in history are now being filled by what is convenient for the ruling party, believes Meena, who said, "Caste is a reality in our country and our society was formed on the basis of caste. But they want to make it invisible. They want to limit students' access to such topics."