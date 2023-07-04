Rekha’s Vogue Arabia Cover Has Sent Desi Internet Into A Frenzy And Here’s Proof

It's safe to say that veteran actor Rekha has once again broken the desi internet! The 68-year-old icon just got featured in her first Vogue (Arabia) cover, and pictures from the shoot have left netizens in a frenzy.

Adorned in gold from head to toe and flaunting her quintessential extravagant headgear, Rekha paints a picture that very few can peel their eyes off of. The regal cover image is juxtaposed with the fitting headline, 'A rare sitting with Bollywood's eternal icon.'