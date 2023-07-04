Rekha’s Vogue Arabia Cover Has Sent Desi Internet Into A Frenzy And Here’s Proof

ADVERTISEMENT
A Twitter user commented, “Rekha will ALWAYS be THE Malika-e-Photoshoot”.

It's safe to say that veteran actor Rekha has once again broken the desi internet! The 68-year-old icon just got featured in her first Vogue (Arabia) cover, and pictures from the shoot have left netizens in a frenzy.

Adorned in gold from head to toe and flaunting her quintessential extravagant headgear, Rekha paints a picture that very few can peel their eyes off of. The regal cover image is juxtaposed with the fitting headline, 'A rare sitting with Bollywood's eternal icon.'

As soon as the pictures from the cover shoot hit the internet, netizens flocked to shower the Silsila actor with apprecitation and support.

A Twitter user shared pictures from the shoot and wrote, “iconic does not even cut it. she’s everything”

Here’s how other netizens reacted:

Topics:  Vogue   Vogue Magazine   Rekha 

