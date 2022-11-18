Mumbai Police Uses Schitt's Creek Clip; Warns Citizens About Password Protection
Add to it, Mumbai Police's caption, "You don't take your accounts e-safety seriously? Ew, David!"
One thing all Mumbaikars can agree on is Mumbai Police's spot-on social media game. Whether it's warning people about road safety or privacy protection, you can trust them to have the perfect meme for it!
Netizens are thoroughly enjoying their newest social media post, not only because they used a clip from the highly popular Canadian sit-com, Schitt's Creek but also because they referenced one of its most famous dialogues in their caption.
The video shared by the police department depicts some common mistakes users make while setting their passwords, which lead to their accounts being more susceptible to being hacked. After listing few of them, the video cuts to a scene from Schitt's Creek where a disgruntled David Rose (played by Dan Levy) is seen saying, "Okay, I have never heard someone say so many wrong things, one after the other, consecutively, in a row." Add to it, Mumbai Police's caption, "You don't take your accounts e-safety seriously? Ew, David!"
Since being posted, the video has garnered 2,579 likes with netizens flooding the comments sections with laughing emojis. Fans of the sit-com have also written, "Omg even Mumbai Police watches Schitt's Creek!"
Topics: Mumbai Police Schitt's Creek
