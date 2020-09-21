'Schitt's Creek' is Love & Here's Why You Must Watch It NOW...

In this lockdown a lot of us found ourselves hooked to the screens as we tried to pretend that the world wasn't going crazy around and outside our homes. During this time, a lot of people discovered a gem of a show - Schitt's Creek. As a viewer you enter the world of these obscenely rich people who have JUST gotten bankrupt and they have to rebuild a life away from the riches. They move to a small town and start living in two motel rooms.

The show, basically, swept the Emmys this year. Eugene Levy won Outstanding Actor (Comedy) for the show while Catherine O'Hara won Outstanding Actress (Comedy). Schitt's Creek fetched Eugene Levy's son Daniel Levy the Outstanding Director, Writer and Supporting Actor prizes.

That's a total of five awards!