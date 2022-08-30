Man From ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ Meme Meets Virat Kohli After Ind vs Pak Match
Momin Saqib first went viral after the India vs Pakistan World Cup match in 2019.
Sometimes, memes from iconic cricket matches go more viral than the match itself. Such was the famous 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' meme from the India Vs Pakistan match in the 2019 World Cup where India handed Pakistan a crushing loss.
Several Pakistani fans were disappointed, but nobody quite met the disappointment of Momin Saqib, a man who went viral for his reaction to the match.
Momin Saqib, who has since then become a viral sensation, was recently seen meeting Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and other members of the Indian Cricket Team after Asia Cup 2022's India Vs Pakistan match.
Kohli and Saqib are seen talking in Punjabi. Saqib first congratulates Kohli and says that even though it was a sad day for Pakistan, they would meet India again in the finals.
He has uploaded the video online with the caption, "A great sportsman and a humble personality. The one and only @imVKohli. What a game tonight! Shall see you in the Final!"
Incidentally, even this time, India had won the match. All-rounder Hardik Pandya carried the team to victory with his powerful performane in the death overs, which made India win by 5 wickets.
The video has garnered several reactions; fans have particularly loved the way Kohli and Saqib had a conversation in Punjabi.
What are your thoughts on this wholesome reaction?
Topics: Cricket Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya
