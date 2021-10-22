ADVERTISEMENT

The Viral ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ Guy Is Back Ahead of India V Pak World Cup Match

Check out the video here.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Viral 'Maaro mujhe maaro' guy is back with another video!</p></div>
i

You must have seen Momin Saqib's viral video after India v Pakistan's last World Cup match in 2019 where the latter lost. Saqib, a fan from Pakistan, was caught expressing his shock on camera and repeatedly saying the phrase 'Maaro mujhe maaro' which in no time turned into a hilarious meme.

Now, Saqib, living in London, has released another video ahead of the India v Pakistan match on Sunday.

The video is captioned "Are you ready" where Saqib says there are only two important matches: the India and Pakistan one, and the one with Aamir Khan in Lagaan. Watch the full video here:

Saqib might be very hopeful in this video, but the video with the real content was the 2019 one where he went on a hilarious rant. Oh, the good old days! Watch it here:

