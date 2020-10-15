Zeeshan’s Wife Rasika, Others Share Their Stories Post Tanishq Row

In a statement, Tanishq said it withdrew the film due to ‘hurt sentiments’. “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff".

Twitter was flooded with #BoycottTanishq tweets on Monday (12 October), with those trolling the brand claiming the ad promoted 'love jihad'. Soon after the social media storm, Tanishq took down the video from all its social media platforms.