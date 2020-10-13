Pulled Ad in View of Hurt Sentiments, Staff’s Well-Being: Tanishq

Hours after Tanishq faced trolling for an advertisement that showed an interfaith marriage, the jewellery brand on Tuesday, 13 October, said it was "deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions" and has withdrawn its film "keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff."

"The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. The film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," Tanishq said in a statement.