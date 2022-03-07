8 Ways To Avoid Getting Swindled by an Online Date or Friend

So, how do you see through all the charade and identify a swindler for who they are? What can you do to safeguard yourself from potential phishing situations? I'm no expert when it comes to dating apps and scams, but here's what I learnt from these two shows and it looks like most people are missing some basic points about how to protect themselves.

Here are some common traits swindlers display, how to identify them, and how you can make sure you don’t fall victim to these cons.