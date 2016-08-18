ADVERTISEMENT
Adarsh Bhai: Definitive Commandments For Being An Ideal Brother

Umm...because you’re the most hated favourite person of your sister, and we want to help you become more loved.

(This story was first published on 18 Aug, 2016. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.)

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

The Commandments of Being a Good Brother

Thou Shalt Bear False Witness In front of Mother and Father

Thou Shalt Help Thy Sister Covet Hotties

Thou Shalt Get Thy Sister Some Figerlickin’ Good Fried Chicken

Thou Shalt Shout ‘Kabootar’ Everytime Thy Parents Talk Of How Marriageable Thy Sister Is

Thou Shalt Provide Receipts With All Goods As Thy Taste Is Not As Awesome As Thy Think

Because Thy T-shirts Makes For A Nice Sporty Chic Dress, TBH

Thy Must Supply The Sister With Intoxicants Because Thy Relatives Are Annoying AF

Thou Shalt Promote Free Internet...Because It Saves Thy Sister Moolah

Thou Shalt Not Kill - Who are you, the Khap?

