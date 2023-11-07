Man Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry By Creating An AI Chatbot Of Chandler Bing

Matthew Perry, beloved for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the legendary sitcom Friends, passed away on 28 October, leaving fans around the world in shock and sorrow. His funeral, held on 3 November, was attended by his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.
Chandler Bing, portrayed by Perry, was known for his sarcasm and wit, capturing the hearts of viewers. To commemorate this beloved character, an internet user, Roshan Vadassery, has created an artificial intelligence-based chatbot.
Vadassery shared a video of this AI chatbot on Instagram, recounting how a follower had requested him to create an AI version of Chandler Bing for their mother, a devoted Friends fan.
In the video, Vadassery asked the AI bot, in Chandler's signature style, if it could be more sarcastic.
The chatbot responded in Perry's iconic voice, "Well, could I be more sarcastic? I guess I could but then I would have to charge you an extra fee for a sarcasm upgrade."
In the caption, Vadassery reminisced about the early days of Facebook when Chandler jokes and memorable moments from the show were shared. He emphasized that behind the iconic character was an individual who brought joy and warmth to countless lives.
The tribute video has garnered immense attention on social media, accumulating over 8 lakh views and countless reactions from fans of the show, who've also tried out the AI chatbot.
