The Unforgettable Legacy Of Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing

But it wasn't just the character that touched our hearts; it was the actor, Matthew Perry, who shaped Chandler Bing. His impeccable comic timing, his nuanced portrayal of a character battling inner demons, and his ability to elicit laughter and tears simultaneously made Chandler iconic.

Behind the scenes, Perry grappled with severe struggles related to addiction and sought rehabilitation on multiple occasions.

Despite these personal battles, Perry continued to show up on set, ready to make people laugh and offered Friends as a respite from a cut-throat world.