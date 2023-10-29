Justin Trudeau To Octavia Spencer; Celebrities Mourn Matthew Perry's Death

Hollywood is in mourning as news broke of the sudden and tragic passing of actor and comedian Matthew Perry. Best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the beloved TV show Friends, Perry was found dead at the age of 54 in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.
His death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and beyond.
Warner Bros. Television Group, the production company behind Friends, paid heartfelt tribute to Perry. In a statement, they described him as a "comedic genius" and expressed their devastation at his loss.
Perry, a five-time Emmy nominee, left an indelible mark on the world of comedy through his portrayal of Chandler Bing.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who was Perry’s elementary school classmate — took to his X account to share, "Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”
Oscar winning actor, Octavia Spencer expressed her deep sadness at Perry's passing, emphasizing that his gift to the world would be remembered forever.
Actress Selma Blair, in an emotional Instagram post, remembered Perry as her "oldest boy friend" and spoke of the love they shared. Mira Sorvino, who starred alongside Perry in the 1994 TV movie Parallel Lives, praised his unique humor and expressed her shock and sadness at the news of his passing.
Actress Meredith Salenger, who had known Perry since they were both 16 and acted together in the 1988 drama A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, shared her heartbreak and condolences.
Khloe Kardashian also took to her X account to react to the shocking news.
Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also took to their Instagram Stories to pay tribute.
