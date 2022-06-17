64-Year-Old Man Juggling a Football Like a Pro Will Remind You How Unfit You Are
James is a 64-year-old man from Kerala and was also a part of the Wayanad football team.
Right from seeing wunderkinds with IQs through the roof to old people whose fitness puts us to shame, we've all seen people half our age and twice our age do things we could never even dream of.
Adding to that complex is this 64-year-old man from Kerala, James, who is seen juggling a football like an absolute pro! In a video uploaded by football freestyle Pradeep on his Instagram page, James can be seen doing several tricks with the football that have astonished users.
Pradeep also reveals that in his conversation with James, he found out that James was actually a part of the Wayanad football team when he was young. He is the only one among his teammates who still plays the game, and also drives a truck for a living. He is so passionate about football that he carries his kit in the lorry too!
He has even uploaded the full version of the video on YouTube.
"One thing I really learned from him is this-- You love doing something? Just go do it," wrote Pradeep while showing how inspired he was from James' passion for football.
Here are some reactions from netizens who were equally impressed:
