India Finish AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers With 4-0 Win Against Hong Kong

A goal at either end of the first half put the Indians on their way to victory as Stimac's side made sure of top spot in the group against a Hong Kong side that was celebrating qualification for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time since 1968.



Anwar Ali struck with less than a minute on the clock to give the home side the perfect start, smashing his shot into the roof of the net after the Hong Kong defence had failed to clear Udanta Singh Kumam's cross following a short corner.



But Jorn Andersen's side soon woke up and were creating the better of the chances as the half wore on. Sandesh Jhingan was forced to put the ball over his own bar after good work by Wong Wai while Sean Tse glanced his header from Ju Yingzhi's corner wide of the target.



Wong then sent his shot on the run across the face of goal before Matt Orr found just enough space to send in a low cross from the left that Sun Ming-him narrowly failed to meet.



Yapp Hung-fai's reflex save from Sahal Abdul Samad in the 27th minute underlined the threat the Indians continued to carry while Sun was unfortunate to only steer Ju's free-kick into Gurpreet Singh's hands and Orr headed over soon after with the goalkeeper stranded.