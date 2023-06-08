How 685 Malaysian Fans Wearing Spider-Man Costumes Broke The World Record

In a spectacular display of enthusiasm, Sony Pictures Malaysia swung into action and shattered the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man.

With spandex-clad heroes aplenty, a staggering total of 685 fans in Spidey costumes descended upon AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi on 3 June, surpassing the previous record held by Sony Pictures India.

The event, meticulously organized by Sony Pictures Malaysia and AEON Mall, was a fitting tribute to the release of the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.