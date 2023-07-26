Man Buys Thoughtful Gift for His Family With First Stipend; Twitter Applauds Him

The joy after receiving one's first salary is truly unmatched, and we all wish to spend it in a special way. Just like this young man called Devesh Kumar, who bought an air conditioner for his family with his first internship stipend.
Devesh took to Twitter to share his delightful achievement. He wrote, "Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family"
Soon Devesh's post went viral and his post was flooded with likes and comments. Many people joined in his happiness and encouraged him. A user wrote, "Proud moment I must say! Congrats"
Another user commented, "Congratulations!!! Hope you fulfil all your dreams. Best of luck"
