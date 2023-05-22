15 YO From Dharavi Is the Face of Luxury Cosmetic Brand; Netizens Are Impressed

Mumbai is not an easy place to live in, and despite it being called the 'city of dreams', there are only a lucky few who get the opportunity to prove their worth and showcase their talent to the world. The story of fifteen-year-old Maleesha Kharwa is one of them.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Forest Essentials wrote, "Her face lit up with pure delight, to see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha’s story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true."
Ever since her story went viral, her post has been filled with supportive and encouraging comments from social media users. Some were mesmerised by her beauty, while others were happy about her success and wished her the best.
A user wrote, "Made my evening! So happy for her! May all her dreams come true and may Maleesha gets such wonderful opportunities"
Another user wrote, "Heartwarming, heart touching would be inadequate adjectives to describe such instances ; God bless the souls responsible for acting with their heart ( of course the head too ) and breaking stereotypes"
Here are some other comments:
Maleesha's incredible journey began when she was discovered by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman in 2020, who had come to India to shoot a music video. While she didn't get cast in the video, Robert was struck by her beauty, and to encourage her talent, he created a Go Fund Me page for her.
After her meeting with Robert, Maleesha started her own Instagram page, which now has more than 2,25,000 followers. She regularly posts her modelling pictures and other video content on her account. Previously, she was part of a short film called Live Your Fairytale by Arsala Qureishi and Jas Sagu.
In April this year, she was chosen to be the face of 'Yuvati Selection', the social initiative by Forest Essentials aimed at helping underprivileged children through education and awareness.
(With inputs from India Today and Mid Day)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)