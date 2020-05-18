Video Editor: Puneet BhatiaFear, anxiety, and tensions ran high throughout the lockdown phases in densely populated areas of Mumbai, especially Dharavi. With significant risks of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, young rap musicians who have emerged from the belly of Dharavi, have collaborated to create a unique trilingual rap anthem.Using music as a powerful means to educate and unite their community, the upbeat anthem, with lyrics in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil, asks the residents to cooperate to curb the spread of the deadly virus by staying home, wearing masks and getting timely tests.The rappers were supported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and ATE Chandra Foundation. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni and Rana Daggubati feature in the video to show their support to the artists.To Avoid Overcrowding, NGOs Distribute Ration in Dharavi at NightThe music video has been directed by Joel D’Souza and written, composed and performed by Mc Altaf, Tony Psyko (Dopeadelicz) and Bonz N Ribz (7 Bantaiz).Social distancing in areas like Dharavi where the community has shared spaces, such as common taps and washrooms, is a difficult ask. There is also the need to improve understanding about the disease itself to overcome fear and stigma. The anthem seeks to spark a change while appealing to the community to #StaySafeStayHome. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.