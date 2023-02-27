Left Kidney On Sale: Bangalorean Attempts To Raise Funds For Security Deposit
Even though the person clarified that they were kidding, this is still what Desi Twitter calls, "Peak Bangalore"!
In a surprising turn of events, a kidney has made headlines in Bengaluru, but not for the reasons you might expect. It appears that a witty resident - facing the daunting task of paying for their apartment's security deposit - has decided to take matters into their own hands...or rather, their own kidneys!
Yes, you read that correctly – a kidney was put up for sale, but don't worry, it's all in good fun. A Twitter user came across a notice stuck to a pole which read "LEFT KIDNEY ON SALE need money to fund the security deposit amounts landlords are asking for"!
The hilarious notice ended with a clarification from the writer, "just kidding, but i need a house in indiranagar, scan for profile" under which a QR code can be seen printed out.
Given that Bangalore's living expenses are significantly higher than most Indian cities, and that bizarre news such as these keep making the rounds with the hashtag #PeakBengaluru - netizens were quite open to the idea of someone actually trying to sell their kidney!
In no time, the tweet garnered 81.8K views and 1,624 likes. A Twitter user even commented, "I thought someone is trying to buy iPhone"
Previously, innovative techniques like ATM machines dispensing idlis, and a woman holding a ‘Flatmates Required’ placard in a Lucky Ali concert, made headlines as 'Peak Bangalore' moments.
