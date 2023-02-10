ADVERTISEMENT

Memes Flood the Internet As Twitter Blue Launches in India

Here are some hilarious memes on the controversial subscription service, Twitter blue.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Memes Flood the Internet As Twitter Blue Launches in India
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The controversial subscription service, Twitter blue, has finally launched in India, and as expected netizens have a lot to say about the launch through some hilarious memes.

Currently, to avail the service, a user has to spend approximately ₹900 per month on Android and iOS devices, and ₹650 if used through Twitter's website. Its annual subscription costs ₹6,800.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some users have already started to subscribe to Twitter blue and are excited to get their accounts verified and enjoy various other additional services, while others aren't too thrilled about the cost, and the fact that anyone can be verified if they have money to spare.

Nonetheless, debates aside, Twitter has once again come through and given us some hilarious content. Take a look:

Also Read

Govt Urging Citizens To Hug Cows On Valentine's Day Sparks Twitter Meme Fest

Govt Urging Citizens To Hug Cows On Valentine's Day Sparks Twitter Meme Fest

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Twitter   Elon Musk   Memes 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×