This Picture of a Kachori in a Recycled Chemistry Paper Plate Is Peak Kota
One user wrote a hilarious response, "Kachori wale bhaiya bhi Schrodinger wave equation sunne ke baad he dete hai"
Anushka, a Twitter user, recently shared a picture of her eating the famous Kota Kachori served in a paper plate made out of a Chemistry question paper. She wrote, "Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai." (In Kota, one has to study even while eating a Kachori.)
As soon as the picture was posted online, it went viral. While many users re-lived their days in Kota, others couldn't agree more and posted hilarious reactions about the post.
One user shared a funny response after observing the organic chemistry paper. He wrote, "Bhaiya ek organic kachori dena"
Another user recalled her days in Kota and wrote, "The only good thing about Kota was Kachori."
Here are some other reactions:
