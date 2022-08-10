Annu Kapoor & 'Crash Course' Makers Address 'Kota Factory' Comparisons
'Crash Course' starring Annu Kapoor is streaming on Amazon Prime.
Produced by Owlet Films, Crash Course is streaming on Amazon Prime and deals with the nuances of the Indian education industry. The Quint spoke to Manish Hariprasad, the founder of Owlet films, Vijay Maurya, the director of the series, and the lead actor, Annu Kapoor. The creators spoke about their own experiences as a student, the comparisons of the show to Kota Factory and more.
On being asked the reason behind choosing the script, Manish Hariprasad highlighted the importance of telling stories about the academic pressure that college students are under.
Sharing their thoughts on the evolution of college experiences, Annu Kapoor revealed that he "wasn't fortunate enough to go to college."
"I come from a poor background and my folks didn’t have that kind of money to support my further studies."Annu Kapoor
On being asked about the show's comparisons to Kota Factory, Hariprasad said, "Kota Factory managed to start shooting after us and was released before us. We are very happy that there is a comparison because it’s a well-loved series."
"Kota Factory has been largely loved by people who’ve studied in Kota but we wanted to have the entire country as our audience, including women."Vijay Hariprasad on why Crash Course is different from Kota Factory.
Sharing their advice to young students and college-goers, Vijay Maurya said, "Life is beautiful. Just try to have fun and find your own happiness."
Watch the video for more.
