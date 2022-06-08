Frustrated With Power Cuts, Man Uses Mixer at Electricity Office, Twitter Reacts

Hanumanthappa who resides in Mangote village, said that they receive only 3-4 hours of electricity in a day and hence are unable to carry out even basic tasks such as charging phones or using a mixer.

Frustrated, he asked a MESCOM employee that, “How do you think we should grind masala and cook food at home? How should we charge our phones?,”. To which the official responded that he should "go to the MESCOM office and grind the masala."

Hanumanthappa, seeing no other alternative, took the official's solution seriously and started going to the electricity department to charge his phone and grind the masala!