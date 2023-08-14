The Hindi version of the romantic track, featuring Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. During an Ask Me Anything session, Shah Rukh spoke about his favourite song from the movie. “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

When the teaser for the song was dropped on Sunday, 13 August, Deepika Padukone had commented with "So cool!" She has a guest appearance in Jawan.