On Monday, 14 August, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the much-awaited track 'Chaleya' from his upcoming film Jawan. This is the second song to be released after 'Zinda Banda.'
The Hindi version of the romantic track, featuring Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. During an Ask Me Anything session, Shah Rukh spoke about his favourite song from the movie. “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”
When the teaser for the song was dropped on Sunday, 13 August, Deepika Padukone had commented with "So cool!" She has a guest appearance in Jawan.
Fans are also showering their love on the song.
Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on 7 September in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen with Shah Rukh in the film.
