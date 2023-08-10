AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Rajinikanth Blessed 'Jawan' Set With His Visit

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Jawan, recently held a few minutes' 'Ask me anything' session on X (formerly known as Twitter) for his fans.
The actor wrote, "So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan"
Have a look at his post here:
During the Q&A session, a fan asked SRK if he would go to see veteran actor Rajinikanth's latest film, Jailer. In response, SRK said that he absolutely will. The actor also revealed that Rajinikanth visited the Jawan sets and blessed everyone.
SRK also revealed that Jawan has a take on women's empowerment. He wrote on X, "The film has a strong take on women empowerment...how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan"
The actor also had a message for his fans in the South. He wrote, "I hope I can make some place in their hearts with #Jawan."
SRK's Jawan is slated for its theatrical release on 7 September. The film, helmed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
