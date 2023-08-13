ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Jawan' Makers File FIR Over Leaked, Stolen Clips Of Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film

'Jawan' Makers File FIR Over Leaked, Stolen Clips Of Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is slated to hit the silver screen on 7 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Jawan' Makers File FIR Over Leaked, Stolen Clips Of Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Red Chillies Entertainment, the makers of SRK's upcoming film 'Jawan,' have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) alleging the unauthorized leak of clips from the movie. The complaint points to copyright infringement, as the leaked clips were shared online.

Following the complaint, five X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts have been identified as the sources of the leaked videos, prompting the issuance of legal notices.

Earlier this year in April, the Delhi High Court addressed a similar situation concerning 'Jawan.' The court instructed social media platforms, websites, and cable TV outlets to promptly remove the leaked content, forbidding any display of clips without proper licensing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking heed of Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd's appeal, the court extended its efforts by requesting Twitter to divulge essential subscriber details, encompassing emails, IP addresses, and phone numbers, of users involved in disseminating the film's clips.

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati, is directed by esteemed filmmaker Atlee. The much-anticipated film is set to grace theaters on 7 September.

Also Read

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Rajinikanth Blessed 'Jawan' Set With His Visit

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Rajinikanth Blessed 'Jawan' Set With His Visit

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×