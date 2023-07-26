ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wholesome Viral Clip Shows Indigo Staff Honoring Kargil War Hero in the Flight

Wholesome Viral Clip Shows Indigo Staff Honoring Kargil War Hero in the Flight

Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar is the recipient of India's highest military award -- the Param Vir Chakra.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Wholesome Viral Clip Shows Indigo Staff Honoring Kargil War Hero in the Flight
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The celebrated Kargil hero and recipient of India's highest military award, the Param Vir Chakra, Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar was recently traveling to Pune in the Indigo flight, where he was honored by the airlines.

During the in-flight announcement, the Indigo pilot informed the co-passengers about Kumar's presence in the flight and narrated his act of bravery during the 1999 Kargil war. The staff also presented Kumar with a token of gratitude and thanked him for his service. The moment was captured on camera and was later posted on Twitter by the airlines.

They wrote, "Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo"

ADVERTISEMENT

The heartwarming post went viral in no time and it was filled with gratitude and appreciation for the decorated war hero. Netizens also applauded Indigo's gesture of honoring Kumar.

A user wrote, "A salute to Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC. Thank you for your service. Jai Hind."

Another commented, "Thanks @indigo for this wonderful gesture. The country must learn to respect its true heroes."

Here are some more comments:

Also Read

Zomato Employee Clears Tamil Nadu Civil Service Exam, Twitter Is Elated

Zomato Employee Clears Tamil Nadu Civil Service Exam, Twitter Is Elated

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Indigo   Kargil War   Kargil 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×