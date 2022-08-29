Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Is Celebrating India’s Win Against Pakistan Through Memes
Apart from India's win, this is the best part of the match!
Every time an India Vs Pakistan match comes along, the entire country comes together and treats it like a matter of national importance (which it sort of is).
So obviously, India winning its first match against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup is nothing less than a celebration. While the traditional way involves taking to the streets, dancing, and bursting crackers, users online even resort to memes to express their happiness. Some even take this opportunity to give their views on the match.
The main topics of discussion in this match were the way all-rounder Hardik Pandya helped India win. Apart from this, Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistani wicket keeper who kept appealing every ball was also the target of memes. Check out some of the best ones here:
Which one is the best according to you?
Rohit Sharma India vs Pakistan Asia Cup
