ADVERTISEMENT

Image of Tom Cruise Goes Viral; Netizens Wonder If Its Real Or AI-Generated

The viral image is being shared with the claim that the picture features stunt doubles of Tom Cruise

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Image of Tom Cruise Goes Viral; Netizens Wonder If Its Real Or AI-Generated
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

If you're active on social media, you might have come across an image of Tom Cruise and his two eerily similar looking stunt doubles. The picture has gone quite viral and has left the internet stunned with the uncanny resemblance of the three. Some however believe that the image is AI-generated.

The viral image, claimed to be from an after-party of Mission Impossible 7, has gathered a lot of attention from social media users and though it is still unclear if it's a real image or not, people haven't passed on the opportunity of making humorous memes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the hilarious comments:

Also Read

Tom Cruise Jumps off a Plane for a ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Stunt; Fans React

Tom Cruise Jumps off a Plane for a ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Stunt; Fans React

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×