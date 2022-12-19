Tom Cruise Jumps off a Plane for a ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Stunt; Fans React

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Cruise shared the video with his fans and wrote, "A special message from the sets of #MissionImpossible- @MissionFilm."

In the clip, Cruise said, "Hey everyone. Here we are over sunny South Africa. We are filming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres. And thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick.”

Cruise was accompanied by Mission Impossible 7's director, Christopher McQuarrie in the plane. Even after Cruise leaps off the plane, he keeps talking to the camera and says, "Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of my lifetime. I am running out of altitude. So I have to get back to work. I have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holidays. We’ll see you at the movies."

Take a look at the video here: