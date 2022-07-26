Husband Yells at Wife To Wake Up From Coma, Make Green Tea in Bizarre TV Scene
When green tea is life!
Miracles happen everyday, but our Indian daily soaps take it way too seriously and we end up with bizarre scenes that leave us speechless. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one such show that has given us a lifetime's worth of meme with Gopi washing a laptop and a doctor checking sugar levels with a stethoscope.
Recently another one of the clips from the serial has gone viral on Twitter that has got everyone concerned about the absurdity of the situation. The protagonist is yelling at his wife, Gopi, who is supposedly in a coma, to wake up and make green tea for him. Uhm... yes, you did read that right.
The serial has single-handedly solved a huge medical problem of how to wake up people from a coma because guess what, all the yelling actually worked and Gopi comes back to life!
All it took was an incompetent husband, who can't seem to carry out basic tasks without his wife, reminding her, rather loudly, that he didn't give her permission to go into a coma. Somehow, this is all out of love and well, love triumphs all.
Obviously, Twitter had a lot to say about it. Here are the reactions:
