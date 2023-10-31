Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Couple Recreating 'Bang Bang' For Pre-Wedding Video

In a delightful twist to their pre-wedding shoot, a couple named Karan and Sakshi Kashyap have taken the internet by storm with their Bollywood-inspired rendition. Recreating the iconic 'Bang Bang' song, originally performed by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the couple's video has gone viral for all the right reasons.
With synchronized moves, mirroring the song's infectious energy, Karan and Sakshi infused their playful chemistry into each step and beat.
The heartwarming video showcases the couple dressed as the spitting images of Mr. Roshan and Ms. Kaif, painstakingly recreating every scene from the beloved Bollywood number.
Take a look:
The idea for this cinematic surprise stemmed from Sakshi, who expressed her desire to do something unique instead of a traditional pre-wedding video. Her enthusiasm and wish left a lasting impression on Karan, who decided to make it a reality.
Two years later, with their wedding preparations in full swing, Karan made the dream come true. He approached their wedding planner and enlisted the help of Anubhav Sharma, founder of @stagelifeweddings, who brought their version of 'Bang Bang' to life.
Sakshi's reaction was nothing short of heartwarming, promising to cherish each frame of this epic song with Karan so they could relive it and fall in love again and again throughout their lives.
The video, which has garnered over 31.4K views on Instagram, even caught the attention of Hrithik Roshan himself, who praised the couple by commenting, "Beautiful, congratulations guys!"
In no time, netizens flocked to the viral video, sharing their reactions, comments, and heartfelt congratulations for the newlyweds.
