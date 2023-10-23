ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Kajol, Rani, Rajkummar & Patralekhaa Take Part In Durga Puja Celebrations

Kajol and Rani were seen sharing a hearty laugh at the mandap.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Kajol, Rani, Rajkummar & Patralekhaa Take Part In Durga Puja Celebrations
It's the fourth day of Durga Puja, or Nabami as it's called. Rani Mukerji and Kajol were clicked at a pandal in Mumbai's Juhu, and the two of them were seen sharing a hearty laugh. Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa also took part in the celebrations. The couple was seen offering puja at one of the pandals.

