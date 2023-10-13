'Beat the Heat & Traffic': Hrithik Roshan Takes The Metro to Work, Posts Pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to talk about how he took the metro to get to work, he said: “Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet and kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for.” He also clicked photos with his fans.
