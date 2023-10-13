ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Beat the Heat & Traffic': Hrithik Roshan Takes The Metro to Work, Posts Pics

Hrithik Roshan took the metro to work. He also met some sweet fans and posed for pictures with them.

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to talk about how he took the metro to get to work, he said: “Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet and kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for.” He also clicked photos with his fans.

