Hilarious Goof Up by a BBC Anchor Goes Viral Online

A video of a BBC anchor has gone viral on social media when she was mistakenly caught on the camera in an awkward moment. The anchor Lukwesa Burak was stretching out after her segment got over, but she didn’t realise that she was still live on air.
Netizens were quick to notice the blunder, while some found it funny, others related to her and even came out in her support. It has gotten more than 2 million views on Twitter already.
A user commented, "Haha that's awesome she was well happy with herself. Genuinely enjoys what she does and celebrates when it goes well... lovely stuff"
Another user wrote, "Always liked this presenter, & even more so now"
Here are some reactions:
