A ‘Saree’ State of Affairs: Women Fight Over a Saree in This Viral Video

The video was from an annual saree sale at Bengaluru's Malleshwaram.

Planning to buy things on sale? Well, be wary because sometimes a sale can cost you more!

This is what happened at an annual saree sale at Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram, where things got heated up between two women and even turned into a physical brawl.

A video of the fight was shared on social media, and it instantly went viral. The caption read, "Mysore silk saree yearly sale @Malleshwaram... two customers fighting over a saree." 

In the clip, one can see a bunch of customers shopping when suddenly two women fight over a saree, and neither of them wants to let go of it. They started slapping and pulling each other's hair, while some people looked unaffected, some tried to break off the fight, and others just looked perplexed. Eventually, the cops had to intervene and pacify the two women.

As the video went viral, many people left amusing comments on the post.

A user wrote, "Shows in what great demand their sarees are. This video can be shown as an advertisement."

Another user wrote, "I like the ones who are shopping without even turning their heads to see what's happening.... oblivious of the ruckus."

Here are other reactions:

